Fuel price hike in Pakistan hits students’ commute and daily expenses



Another student, Ali Hassan, expressed the growing sense of helplessness: "People have come here just to fill petrol, but if all these people protested together, maybe something could change. But we don't have that power. In every country, petrol prices rise - but nowhere as much as in Pakistan. The government must look into this."

Criticism of the government's economic management is intensifying, with many accusing authorities of failing to protect citizens from inflation and demanding urgent relief measures. For millions across Pakistan, the fuel crisis is no longer an economic indicator - it is a daily struggle impacting mobility, education, and access to necessities.

As frustration mounts, the pressure on the government to act swiftly and decisively continues to grow.