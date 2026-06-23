Rising mercury pushes schools in Maharashtra’s Latur and Nanded to morning shifts

Latur (PTI): With temperatures remaining unusually high despite the onset of the rainy season, the Latur and Nanded district administrations in Maharashtra have ordered all schools to function in the morning shift to safeguard students' health, officials said.
In Latur, nearly three weeks into June, rainfall has remained elusive due to the impact of El Nino conditions, while intense heat continues to prevail across the district.
Taking note of the situation, District Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad on Monday directed all schools, irrespective of medium or management, to conduct classes from 8 am to 12.30 pm from Tuesday onwards, the officials said.
The new academic year commenced on June 15 and schools have resumed regular functioning. However, concerns were raised over students facing health issues due to the scorching weather and high humidity.
Acting under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the district administration issued the order as a precautionary measure.
The prolonged dry spell has also aggravated drinking water scarcity in several rural areas of Latur district. Teacher organisations had urged the Zilla Parishad administration to revise school timings in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
In neighbouring Nanded also, District Collector Rahul Kardile on Sunday directed all schools and junior colleges to operate from 8 am to 12.30 pm until further orders.
The decision was taken to minimise students' exposure to extreme weather conditions and ensure their safety and well-being during school hours, the officials added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.