Rising mercury disrupts school calendars across states

A severe heat wave-like weather condition sweeping across multiple parts of India has led to major disruptions in school calendars, with several state governments opting to prepone summer vacation or modify class timings.

Temperatures are soaring past 40 degree celsius and some touching 44 degree celsius in several regions.

From Jharkhand to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, precautionary measures have been issued to safeguard students’ health.

Here is the list of states with changes in effect:

Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government revised school timings across the state on Monday to protect students from severe heatwave conditions. Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to class 8 will attend school from 7 am to 11 am, while senior pupils from class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon.

The adjustment applies to all categories of government, aided, unaided, and private schools in the state till further orders.

Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj have revised school timings for primary classes in response to rising temperatures.

Students from Classes 1 to 8 will now attend school from 7:30 am, with early dispersal to avoid peak afternoon heat. The decision aims to reduce prolonged exposure to extreme weather conditions as temperatures continue to climb across the region.

Officials have indicated that further changes may be introduced if the heatwave intensifies in the coming days.



Odisha

District Collector Madhusudan Das directed all government, aided, and private institutions, including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, to remain closed from April 20 to April 22.

The decision follows a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. Officials have clarified that supplementary exams for Classes 5 and 8 will proceed as planned between 7 am and 9 am.

Madhya Pradesh

In Satna district, authorities have rescheduled school hours to minimise exposure to high daytime temperatures.

All categories of schools, including government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, will now operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. Teaching staff will remain until 1:30 pm.

Chhattisgarh

The government has preponed summer vacations across the state. As per the revised schedule, schools will remain closed from April 20 to June 15. The earlier academic calendar had set May 1 as the start of the vacation. The order applies to all government and private institutions, though teachers are exempt.

Kerala

Kerala has taken a stricter regulatory approach. General Education Ministry has reiterated that no classes can be held during the mandated summer break.

The department warned that institutions conducting special sessions during this period will face action under existing education rules. The vacation period, which runs from the end of March to May, must be observed in full.

Telangana

In Telangana, authorities have introduced mitigation measures instead of closures. Telangana government has instructed schools to schedule regular “water breaks” to ensure students stay hydrated. Institutions have also been told to avoid outdoor classes.

Public facilities, including malls and religious centres, are being used as cooling spaces. Anganwadi centres across the state will function only until 11 am to reduce heat exposure.

Maharashtra

In parts of Maharashtra, district-level action has been taken due to extreme heat.

In Chandrapur, authorities have ordered all schools, including government and private institutions, to close by 11 am to reduce student exposure to peak heat hours.

In Nagpur, schools were shut for a day following a severe heatwave warning.

With the mercury continuing to rise across large parts of the country, more states are expected to review school schedules in the coming days. Authorities have urged institutions and parents to prioritise hydration, limit outdoor exposure, and monitor health risks linked to extreme heat.