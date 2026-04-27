Rising mercury disrupts academic calendars

India is currently witnessing a steady rise in extreme heat conditions across regions, with temperatures exceeding 40°C and reaching up to 44°C in several areas. From Uttar Pradesh to Kerala, state governments have issued precautionary measures to safeguard students’ health as temperatures continue to rise.

“Following the weakening of La Niña, a neutral phase has set in, with no strong system moderating temperatures,” said Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, former director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). “This allows heat to build more easily. With El Niño conditions likely to develop in the coming months, temperatures could remain elevated, further intensified by climate change and urban factors.”

El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of a climate pattern driven by changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures and winds. El Niño brings warmer conditions and below-normal rainfall in India, while La Niña has a cooling effect and greater precipitation. A similar climatic phase in 2015 led to one of India’s deadliest heatwaves, with over 2,500 deaths due to heatstroke and dehydration. During that period, a “super El Niño” brought prolonged dry conditions, with minimal rainfall and sustained heat. A comparable pattern is now emerging across regions.

The impact is translating to disruptions in academic calendars, with schools shortening hours, rescheduling exams, and, in some cases, shutting entirely. “The one-policy-fits-all approach is not effective in dealing with extreme weather conditions. The education sector, in particular, requires region-specific action,” says Dr Puviarasan, Scientist at India Meteorological Department.

Climatically, pre-monsoon heatwaves are common, lasting three to four days. However, these events are becoming more intense and prolonged, leading to the formation of local heat islands amid climate change and global warming.

“Scaling renewable energy, reducing fossil fuel dependence, and cutting emissions remain critical. Immediate mitigation, however, depends on increasing green cover and strengthening water conservation,” Dr Puviarasan added. “In schools with limited access to air conditioning, planting trees and running green drives offer practical solutions for managing the heat.”

Beyond the immediate health impact, heatwaves are also pushing children towards increased screen time, reduced physical activity, which affects overall development. Alongside institutional measures, parents play a role in keeping children active, by encouraging indoor activities, hobbies and skill based learning.

A multi-pronged, region-specific approach will be needed in the education sector to manage rising heat.