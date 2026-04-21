Rising harassment cases in educational institutions spark safety concerns in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With several cases of teachers and lecturers harassing students coming to light recently, concerns have been raised over the safety of students, especially girls. Many students have also been pushed to the extreme of dying by suicide.

Thousands of students face physical or mental harassment, but only a few come forward and complain with the majority choosing to keep quiet, fearing stigma. Vimala KS, a women rights activist, said, “Every school provides gender sensitivity and sex education, but the government should implement the rules strictly. If there is a case of sexual harassment in any educational institution, the state and central governments should take responsibility. Especially in private institutions, such cases get settled unofficially, as their reputation would be at stake. The government and courts should take such cases seriously and hand out stringent punishment.”