Rising fuel prices deepen concerns among gig workers, union seeks revised pay structure

In a statement issued on Friday, the union said that the increase in fuel prices would directly affect lakh of workers engaged in food delivery, ride-hailing, logistics and other app-based services.

According to reports cited by the union, petrol and diesel prices were increased by nearly Rs 3 per litre, pushing petrol prices in Delhi to around Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel prices to approximately Rs 90.67 per litre.

It also said that the rise in LPG cylinder prices had already added financial pressure on working-class families.