Rising costs, poor earnings put Pakistan's medical education system under renewed scrutiny

“For generations of Pakistani families, becoming a doctor has represented more than a professional achievement. It has promised social standing, financial security and a career built around public service. Yet the numbers entering the country’s medical admission race tell a different story. Applications for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) have fallen sharply, raising questions about whether medicine still offers young Pakistanis the future they once imagined,” a report in the British newspaper 'Asian Lite' detailed.