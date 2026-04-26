Rising conjunctivitis cases in Vizag prompt medical advisory

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is witnessing a rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, with doctors noting that infections tend to increase during the summer season.

According to doctors at the Government Regional Eye Hospital, around 34 cases were recorded in March, while about 12 cases have been registered so far in April. In total, nearly 50 cases have been reported over the past two months. Doctors said April has shown a slight decrease compared with March, though some patients may have sought treatment elsewhere or self-medicated.

Speaking to the TNIE, Dr Divya, Assistant Professor at the Government Regional Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam, said conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva and is more commonly seen in summer.

“It is more commonly seen in summer because warm climates are favourable for viral growth and spread. Higher temperatures support the proliferation of viruses, and increased humidity also creates a favourable environment for bacterial growth,” she said.

She added that seasonal factors such as increased sweating also contribute to the spread, as people tend to rub their eyes more often, especially with unclean hands. Allergens like pollen and dust are also higher during summer, contributing to allergic conjunctivitis.

Common symptoms include redness, swelling, watery eyes, itching and a foreign body sensation. Dr Divya said patients often believe something has entered the eye and do not initially realise it is conjunctivitis.

She expressed concern over self-medication, noting that many patients use over-the-counter eye drops, often steroid and antibiotic combinations.

“Steroids may temporarily reduce redness and give a false sense of improvement, but in viral conjunctivitis they are contraindicated in the early phase. They reduce local immunity and can increase viral replication, worsening the infection,” she said.

Doctors have observed that such self-medication can lead to complications. By the time patients seek proper care, the infection may have progressed to keratitis, where the cornea is also affected.

Dr Divya advised patients to seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms such as redness, watering, discharge or irritation, instead of self-medicating.

She also noted that conjunctivitis is highly contagious, with children and elderly people at higher risk due to lower immunity.

Patients are advised to follow isolation measures and maintain strict personal hygiene. Sharing towels and clothing should be avoided to prevent spread.

Treatment is mainly supportive and symptomatic. Patients may also experience sensitivity to light and are advised to wear protective glasses and avoid bright light exposure.

This story has been written by Neelima Eaty.