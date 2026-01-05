Rising childhood diabetes fuels surge in retinopathy among young patients, say doctors

BENGALURU: Across Bengaluru and several other cities, ophthalmologists reported that there is a steady rise in diabetic retinopathy among children and young adults, mirroring the country’s surge in early-onset diabetes.

Dr Bhavya Reddy, consultant ophthalmologist at Aster Whitefield, calls the trend “a clear shift” from what the profession saw even a decade ago. “Today, with increasing childhood obesity and more sedentary lifestyles, we’re definitely seeing more cases than before,” she says.