Aryan from Rishikesh ranks second in Uttarakhand Intermediate Exams

Rishikesh: A student from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Rishikesh, Aryan, has secured the second position in the Uttarakhand Board Intermediate Examination by scoring 97.80% marks, earning a place in the state merit list.



His achievement has brought pride to his family and the entire state. The school administration, family members, and neighbours are celebrating the success. Aryan's mother and people from the neighbourhood expressed their happiness by garlanding him and offering sweets.



Speaking exclusively to ANI, Aryan said, "I scored 97.80% marks and secured the second position in the state merit list. It feels really great today. It's a very happy day for my parents and teachers. Over the past two years, I always aimed to secure a top rank, so achieving this today feels wonderful."

"After coming from school, I used to study 8-10 hours a day and prepare for my boards as well as competitive exams... The message I would give to future students is that they should be consistent and follow the schedules their teachers provide, and prepare well for their exams," he added.