Rishihood University takes India’s mental health movement global at MIT, Boston

Rishihood University, India’s first university dedicated to national transformation, hosted a high-level international roundtable at the MIT Samberg Conference Center in Boston, spotlighting India’s growing role in shaping the future of global mental health and well-being.
The roundtable was convened to define the global vision of Rishihood’s newly launched Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behavior (MaNaS), India’s first endowed, interdisciplinary school dedicated to mental wellness for modern youth.
The school integrates neuroscience, behavioural psychology, Indian contemplative traditions, and technological innovation to address the intensifying mental health crisis, particularly among young people.
The session brought together influential scientists, researchers, healthcare innovators, and system-level leaders from Harvard Medical School, Northeastern University, the University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT, along with entrepreneurs from Boston’s healthcare and innovation ecosystem.
Discussions focused on the rising mental health crisis among adolescents and youth, the integration of India’s ancient contemplative traditions with modern brain science, new research frameworks and intervention models for holistic well-being, and the development of a globally relevant, India-led academic institution for mental health leadership.
A White Paper on Adolescent Mental Health was unveiled during the event, underscoring MaNaS’ early commitment to serving one of the most vulnerable and underserved segments—young people.
This landmark roundtable marks Rishihood University’s growing international footprint, particularly in Boston—one of the world’s most influential hubs for healthcare, research, and education—while firmly anchoring its purpose in India’s youth, future, and well-being economy.
The Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behavior (MaNaS) is now inviting research partners, academic collaborators, and impact organisations from India and across the globe to join its mission of reimagining mental health for India and the world.