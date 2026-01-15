Rise of the Tibetan Plateau played a decisive role in shaping Asia’s summer monsoon

The findings show that the monsoon began as a weak seasonal circulation before gradually intensifying as Earth’s topography changed. As the Tibetan Plateau rose to heights exceeding about 3.5 kilometres between roughly 27 and 38 million years ago, it altered atmospheric circulation by heating the air above it, strengthening temperature contrasts in the upper atmosphere and pushing the monsoon rainbelt northward.

This process significantly increased rainfall across South and Southeast Asia, expanding a system that initially delivered strong summer rains mainly to East Asia. While the collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates influenced regional rainfall patterns, the study indicates that the vast elevated landmass of the Tibetan Plateau was the dominant factor behind the monsoon’s strength and geographic spread.