Rise of health influencers fuels confusion and misinformation on social media

Every few scrolls on Instagram, there is another promise waiting. A fat-burning morning drink. A gut-healing detox. A reel claiming that cutting one food group changed someone’s life in 30 days. Health advice today is no longer limited to clinics or hospitals — it lives on social media feeds.

With the growing influence of social media, we now turn to the Internet for almost everything — fashion advice, shopping recommendations, and even career guidance. Now, increasingly, many are turning to reels, shorts, and podcasts for health tips.