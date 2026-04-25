Rise in adult-like stones in children raises questions

For decades, kidney stones were considered a disease of adulthood linked to ageing, lifestyle excess, and metabolic disorders. However, in the last two decades, clinical practice has revealed a concerning shift: we are now diagnosing ‘adult-type’ kidney stones in children even as young as toddlers.

Historically rare in children, kidney stones are now increasingly common. Studies show that the incidence of pediatric nephrolithiasis has more than doubled over a decade, with some reports noting a rise from 7.9 to 18.5 per 100,000 children.

Further long-term data suggest an annual increase of 6-10% in pediatric stone cases, with stones in children now mirroring adult stone composition, particularly calcium oxalate stones.

This is not merely better detection; it reflects a true shift in disease biology and risk exposure. Traditionally, kidney stones were associated with dehydration, occupational heat exposure, and metabolic syndrome in adults. But today, children are presenting with the same metabolic profiles and stone types seen in adults.

The question is: What changed?

1. Chronic dehydration

Children today are drinking less water and more sugary beverages, leading to concentrated urine — ideal for crystal formation. Even mild, chronic dehydration significantly increases the risk of stone formation.

2. High-sodium, processed diets

Modern diets rich in packaged foods, chips, and fast food are high in sodium. Excess sodium increases urinary calcium excretion, directly contributing to stone formation. This dietary shift is one of the strongest parallels between adult and paediatric stone disease.

3. Excess animal protein & junk food culture

High intake of processed meats and protein-heavy diets:

Increase uric acid levels

Reduce urinary citrate (a natural inhibitor of stones)

Promote calcium stone formation

Children are now consuming diets previously seen only in adults.

4. Obesity & sedentary lifestyle

Childhood obesity is strongly associated with kidney stones.

A landmark review highlights obesity, poor hydration, and high fructose intake as key drivers of rising pediatric stone disease.

Sedentary habits further worsen metabolic imbalance.

5. Sugary drinks & fructose overload

Frequent consumption of:

Soft drinks

Packaged juices

Energy drinks

…leads to increased urinary calcium, oxalate, and uric acid — creating a perfect storm for stone formation.

6. Low dietary calcium

Contrary to popular belief, low calcium intake increases stone risk. Insufficient calcium allows oxalate absorption in the gut, leading to calcium oxalate stones.

7. Antibiotic overuse & gut microbiome disruption

Emerging evidence suggests that antibiotics may reduce beneficial gut bacteria that degrade oxalate, thereby increasing stone risk.

Are these truly ‘adult stones’?

Yes.

Modern pediatric stones are:

Predominantly calcium oxalate stones

Driven by dietary and metabolic factors

Associated with lifestyle diseases like obesity

This mirrors the adult stone profile, confirming that the disease has shifted biologically not just demographically.

The clinical concern: More than just pain

Kidney stones in children are associated with:

Recurrent episodes (higher lifetime risk)

Urinary tract infections

Potential kidney damage

Early onset chronic kidney disease

Early onset means longer disease burden over a lifetime, a serious public health concern.

The good news? Pediatric stones are largely preventable.

Evidence-based preventive strategies include:

Adequate hydration (most critical factor)

Reducing sodium intake

Balanced calcium consumption (not restriction)

Limiting processed and high-fructose foods

Encouraging physical activity and healthy weight

We are witnessing a silent pediatric crisis, where children are developing diseases once seen only in adults Kidney stones are no longer an isolated urological issue. They are a reflection of changing childhood lifestyles. If this trend continues, we are not just treating stones, we are raising a generation at risk of lifelong kidney disease. The responsibility lies not just with clinicians, but with parents, schools, and public health systems to recognise early warning signs and intervene decisively.

By Dr Arun Kumar Balakrishnan, chief uro-oncologist, kidney transplant & robotic surgeon, managing director, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Chennai.