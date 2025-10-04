Rise in admissions in Madurai corporation schools during Vijayadasami

MADURAI: Madurai Corporation schools have witnessed nearly a two-fold increase in student enrolment this Vijayadasami (October 2), recording 121 new admissions for the 2025-2026 academic year, compared to 65 the previous year.

Out of the fresh intake, corporation officials said 78 students were admitted to lower kindergarten, 22 to upper kindergarten, and 21 across classes 1 to 8.

The surge in admissions indicated a "clear revival of interest among parents" in civic body-run schools.

The corporation oversees 64 schools, including primary, middle, high and higher secondary institutions, with kindergarten classes functioning at 41 schools.