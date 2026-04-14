Rise above caste, address inequality: President Droupadi Murmu

Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appealed to people to move beyond caste divisions and work towards an inclusive society, saying the country must now focus on bridging the gap between "the haves and the have-nots".
Addressing the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsav' on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar at Lok Bhavan (governor's house) in Gandhinagar, Murmu said the caste system is a thing of the past and people should now move forward as one society.
"Those who created the caste system are no longer there. We must move forward together and strengthen social harmony. In a way, there are now only two castes - the haves and the have-nots," she said, emphasising the need to uplift those left behind.
Giving a call for unity, Murmu said, "No one should think only of their own interest. We are all one. We are brothers and sisters."
Emphasising India's cultural unity, she said the country's traditions are rooted in compassion, equality, mutual welfare and harmony.
"Rising above all divisions and standing united without discrimination is the true expression of social harmony," the President said.
Calling for unity, she said, all the children of Mother India are one, there should be no difference among citizens based on caste, class, language or region.
Murmu also stressed that villages remain central to India's development and social fabric.
"The soul of the nation resides in its villages. The path to building a harmonious society runs through villages. Despite diversity, there is affection, warmth and mutual understanding among people in villages, and this reflects the true spirit of Indian culture," she said.
If villages prosper, the country will prosper, Murmu stressed.
Invoking B R Ambedkar, she said his message of harmony was based on liberty, equality and fraternity.
Recalling Ambedkar's message of "educate yourselves", the President noted that education is the foundation of both individual and national development.
"At the very core of education lies the development of the nation and society. Our Constitution has made education a fundamental right. It is our responsibility to ensure that people from marginalised sections, whether in villages or cities, get access to education," she said.
Along with education, moral values must also be promoted. Through comprehensive education, especially moral education, the bonds of social harmony become stronger, Murmu said.
She stressed the importance of health and a clean environment, saying both are essential for the progress of individuals and society.
The President noted that efforts are being made to strengthen healthcare services at the village level.
She also called on individuals to contribute towards the upliftment of others, sharing a personal message about using one's abilities for the benefit of society.
"Becoming successful is good, but it becomes meaningful only when you look back and see how many people you can help. You may not be able to change the entire nation, but you must ask yourself what you can do for others," she said.
Highlighting the role of governments, Murmu said support is being provided in sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture, but people must actively participate.
"The government is doing its duty, but people must also make efforts to move forward and become self-reliant," she said.
Murmu also emphasised the role of the cooperative sector and local communities in promoting inclusive growth and social cohesion, and called for initiatives related to sanitation, tree plantation and animal husbandry to improve social well-being.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi were present at the event.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.