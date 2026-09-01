RIMS Imphal to be upgraded to AIIMS, new medical college approved for Manipur’s Senapati district

Manipur is set to receive a major boost to its medical education and healthcare infrastructure, with the Centre approving two significant proposals for the state.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has agreed to upgrade the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, to the status of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The decision was taken during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on August 31.
The upgrade is expected to strengthen RIMS as a major centre for medical education, advanced healthcare and specialised treatment in the state. The move could also increase the institution’s capacity to train medical professionals and provide higher-level healthcare services to patients.
During the meeting, Nadda also approved the Manipur government’s proposal to establish a new medical college in Senapati district. The proposed institution is expected to expand opportunities for medical education and improve access to healthcare facilities for people living in the district and surrounding areas.
The development comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to lay the foundation stone for the proposed Senapati medical college during his expected visit to Manipur in the first week of October.
The proposed medical college is particularly significant for improving healthcare access outside the state capital. At present, a large share of specialised medical facilities and educational institutions are concentrated in Imphal. Establishing a medical college in Senapati could help decentralise healthcare infrastructure and create greater access to medical services for communities in the region.
The two decisions are therefore expected to have a wider impact on Manipur’s healthcare and medical education landscape. While the proposed AIIMS status for RIMS could strengthen the state’s existing medical ecosystem, the new college in Senapati could create additional opportunities for students and improve healthcare delivery in areas beyond Imphal.