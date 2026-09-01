RIMS Imphal to be upgraded to AIIMS, new medical college approved for Manipur’s Senapati district

Manipur is set to receive a major boost to its medical education and healthcare infrastructure, with the Centre approving two significant proposals for the state.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has agreed to upgrade the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, to the status of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The decision was taken during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on August 31.

The upgrade is expected to strengthen RIMS as a major centre for medical education, advanced healthcare and specialised treatment in the state. The move could also increase the institution’s capacity to train medical professionals and provide higher-level healthcare services to patients.