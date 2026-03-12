In historic judgment, Supreme Court permits passive euthanasia

New Delhi: In a landmark first, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday permitted passive euthanasia for a 31-year-old man from Ghaziabad who has been in a persistent vegetative state for over a decade, observing that continuing life-sustaining treatment would no longer be in the patient's best interest.



A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan allowed the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) for Harish Rana, who has remained in a vegetative state since suffering an accidental fall from a building in 2013.



Passive euthanasia refers to the withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatment to allow a patient with no reasonable prospect of recovery to die naturally.