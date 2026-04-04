Right to Education does not include right to choose school: Delhi HC

New Delhi: A child's right to education does not encompass the right to select a particular school for it, the Delhi High Court has held.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the Right to Education (RTE) Act was a beneficial legislation, enacted to achieve the objectives of social inclusion and ensuring that schools become a common space which was not differentiated by barriers of caste, ethnic group or caste lines.

"However, such a right to education cannot be translated into right to select a particular school," the court ruled on March 25.