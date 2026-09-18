RGUHS to set up India’s first pharmacy skill lab in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish what is being described as India’s first pharmacy skill lab at the university’s Bheemanakuppe Research Centre.

The proposed facility is aimed at strengthening practical and competency-based learning for pharmacy students, teachers and practising professionals. It will provide opportunities for learners to gain hands-on experience through simulations, practical exercises and competency assessments, helping them apply theoretical knowledge to real-world pharmacy practice.