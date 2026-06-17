RGUHS awards degrees to over 72,000 graduates, records higher pass percentage

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Tuesday awarded certificates to 72,741 graduates from various streams of medical sciences at its 28th annual convocation. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.22% across all faculties this year, up nearly 2 percentage points from last year’s 87.45%.

Of the total graduates, 62,149 completed undergraduate courses, while 9,761 graduated from postgraduate programmes. A total of 256 candidates acquired fellowships, 211 completed super-speciality courses, 71 received doctorates, 15 completed certificate courses, and eight were awarded postgraduate diplomas.

A total of 103 students, including 84 women, emerged as gold medallists, collectively winning 115 gold medals. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was the chief guest, reflected on his own academic journey, describing it as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life.