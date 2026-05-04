Maharashtra to add Raghoji Bhangre to school curriculum

Thane, May 4 (PTI): The life and exploits of revolutionary Raghoji Bhangre will be included in school textbooks, Maharashtra minister Ashok Uike has said.
Speaking at a function organized at the Thane District Jail on Saturday to mark the 187th death anniversary of Bhangre, Uike said the state government is fully committed to making the inspiring history of the revolutionary and his family accessible to the younger generation.
The state tribal development department also announced the launch of the 'Raghoji Bhangre Scholarship' for students.
The district administration noted that the work to compile the history of 72 tribal greats is currently underway, with books being published through university-level study centres.
Bhangre is revered for his fight against the British in the early 19th century. He was hanged on May 2, 1848.
(PTI)
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