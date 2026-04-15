Amravati case sparks urgent questions on girls’ safety, digital blackmail

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP leader Navneet Rana on Wednesday called for the revocation of Indian citizenship for the accused involved in an alleged massive minor abuse and blackmailing racket in the Paratwada and Achalpur regions.

Comparing the situation to a recent harassment scandal in a Nashik IT firm, Rana alleged a systemic "pattern" of targeting Hindu girls through digital exploitation and social media blackmail.

Speaking to ANI, she appealed to victims of the alleged minors' abuse and blackmailing case in Paratwada and Achalpur areas of Amravati district to come forward without fear, assuring them of full support.

Rana linked the Amravati crisis to the ongoing investigation in Nashik, where senior staff at an IT corporate office allegedly filmed and uploaded obscene videos of female employees.

"Even in Nashik, you have seen how individuals posing as bosses in an IT corporate office engaged in obscene activities with our Hindu girls, filmed them, and uploaded those videos online. We are seeing the same pattern today. In the Paratwada and Achalpur areas of our Amravati district, videos of our girls were recorded and circulated on YouTube and social media to blackmail them," said Navneet Rana.

Her remarks come as local authorities deployed bulldozers on Wednesday to demolish illegal portions of the primary accused's residence, following the arrest of accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer.

The BJP leader urged victims not to succumb to fear or social stigma, promising her personal support to any girl who steps forward to protest the atrocities. While the Achalpur Municipal Council has already initiated "bulldozer action," demolishing staircases and illegal sheds at the accused's home, Rana argued that property destruction is insufficient.

"I urge the girls who were subjected to these acts: do not be afraid. Come forward and protest these atrocities; I will support you. The authorities have started demolishing the homes of the accused in Achalpur, but I believe we should go further and revoke their Indian citizenship," she said.

Rana insisted that those fit to exploit the nation's daughters are "not fit to live in India" and called for their citizenship to be revoked.

She demanded a deep investigation into potential "international funding" and the broader network supporting the racket.

Targeting political rivals, Rana questioned the "double standards" of those who preach secularism while such crimes persist.

"To the politicians who harp on secularism: look at how the daughters of this country are being tortured and exploited. If this were your daughter, would you still call it secularism? There is a double standard at play... When 150 to 275 videos emerge from Achalpur, it is clear our daughters are being targeted. If this happened to women in burqas, only then would these politicians truly understand the weight of the word... These individuals are not fit to live in India. We must uncover who is supporting them, where the international funding is coming from, and who is running this racket. If you touch our girls, you will not be allowed to live in this country," said the BJP leader.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted in connection with the alleged minors' abuse and blackmailing case in Paratwada and Achalpur areas of Amravati district, officials said.

The SIT comprises 10 police officers and 36 personnel and is being led by Shubham Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police and SDPO, Achalpur.

According to officials, the investigation has been intensified, and strict action has been initiated against those found involved in the case.

Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.