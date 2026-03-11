Revoke FIRs, suspension of 50 Kashmiri students at Rajasthan's Mewar University: JKSA urges HM Shah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said on Wednesday that it has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking revocation of FIRs and suspension of 50 Kashmiri Students at Rajasthan's Mewar University.

Nasir Kheuhami, national convenor of JKSA said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the revocation of FIRs, suspension orders, and an end to the academic uncertainty and harassment faced by Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan."

In its letter to the Union Home Minister, the Association highlighted the plight of more than 50 Kashmiri students currently enrolled in the 5th semester of the B.Sc. Nursing programme at Mewar University.