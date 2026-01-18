Reviving the art of drama in Udupi’s schoolyards

UDUPI: With film-song mashups and flashy dance performances increasingly dominating school annual day celebrations, drama, as an art form, has silently slipped off the stage in many educational institutions.

Recognising this cultural void, Rangabhoomi, a 60-year-old Udupi-based organisation, launched an initiative, ‘Ranga Shikshana’, last year to rekindle interest among the younger generation in theatre. As part of ‘Ranga Shikshana’, a training-cum-workshop, exclusively for schoolchildren, is steadily bringing the magic of drama back to school auditoriums.

Narrating how drama is becoming rare in school functions, Rangabhoomi general secretary Pradeep Chandra Kuthpady said, “Over the last decade, schools almost stopped staging dramas during their annual day celebrations or other functions. Children received no training and many were completely unaware of theatre as a medium of entertainment.’’

The growing distraction from electronic gadgets only deepened the disconnect between youngsters and traditional performing arts. To counter this, Rangabhoomi approached 12 schools in and around Udupi last year and proposed the idea of professional drama training for students. With support from Neenasam theatre institute, well-known directors were invited to conduct a one-month training-cum-workshop for students of classes 8, 9 and 10, he told TNSE.

“We wanted to make sure children received quality training. So, we collaborated with Neenasam. Their trainers brought discipline, creativity and proper structure to the sessions,” said Kuthpady, who is a drama artiste.

The results were inspiring. Around 350 students were trained last year. For the first time in many years, many educational institutions featured dramas in their annual day events. “Drama not only entertains, but also boosts the confidence and memory power of children. They learn acting, dialogue delivery and work as a team,” Kuthpady said.