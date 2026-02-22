Revived Qutb Shahi Mosque set to reopen, celebrating heritage restoration

HYDERABAD: From cracked walls and a collapsed roof to restored arches and rising domes, the Qutb Shahi Mosque in Shaikpet now stands as a testament to collective resolve.

Fragile and fading for years, the centuries-old structure has been revived through a year-long conservation project supported under CSR funding and contributions pooled by the local community. The mosque is set to reopen on February 15.

Built during the rule of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, the mosque embodies the hallmarks of the era — high Persian-influenced pointed arches, slender decorative minarets and pillarlets, bulbous domes emerging from lotus-shaped bases and intricate lime stucco adorned with floral motifs and medallions.