Revive anti-ragging panels, students' grievance system: Odisha govt tells educational institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all higher educational institutions in the state to revive key statutory committees, including anti-ragging panels, before the commencement of regular academic activities for the academic session 2026-27.

In a letter to all state and private universities, including deemed-to-be universities, as well as government-aided and unaided degree colleges, the Higher Education department directed the authorities to immediately review the status and composition of the anti-ragging committee, anti-ragging squad, anti-ragging monitoring cell, internal committee (IC), students' grievance redressal committee and ombudsperson, wherever applicable.

The department in the letter on August 5 mentioned that several teaching and non-teaching employees have been transferred, posted elsewhere, retired, relieved or otherwise ceased to be available in their respective institutions. Consequently, the composition of some committees and cells may have become incomplete, outdated or non-functional.

Therefore, the department has instructed that any committee, cell or mechanism that has not yet been constituted must be constituted immediately in accordance with the applicable acts, rules, UGC regulations and government instructions.

"Where any chairperson, convener, nodal officer or member is no longer available due to transfer, retirement, resignation, long leave or other reasons, the concerned committee/cell must be reconstituted immediately with eligible and presently serving members," the letter said.

The prescribed composition, quorum, tenure and representation, including representation of women, students, SC/ST communities, external members and other categories wherever mandated, must be strictly maintained. Institutions have also been directed to issue fresh office orders mentioning the name, designation, role, mobile number, official email address and tenure of each member, the letter said.

The reconstituted committees and cells should be fully functional from the beginning of the academic session 2026â€“27 and prepared to receive and address complaints, grievances and student-support matters. Details of the committees are also to be updated on the HIMS Portal on priority, it said.

The names and contact details of chairpersons, members, nodal officers, counsellors and other designated functionaries should be prominently displayed on institutional websites, notice boards, hostels and other appropriate locations.

The Registrar/Principal/Head of the institution should personally ensure completion of the constitution or reconstitution process within seven days of receipt of the letter and, in any case, before commencement of regular academic activities for the Academic Session 2026-27.