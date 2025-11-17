Revival of 'Guru–Shishya Parampara' finds new life in the digital age

A centuries-old Indian tradition is finding fresh resonance in today’s technology-driven world.

The timeless guru–shishya parampara, once rooted in close personal exchange within gurukuls is quietly re-emerging through modern mentorship models.

Once defined by deep trust, emotional guidance and holistic growth, the tradition placed the guru as both intellectual and spiritual anchor.

While contemporary education has shifted toward digital tools, online classes and global virtual communities, Kumbhat notes that learners today are increasingly seeking the very qualities ancient systems embodied: direction, balance and meaning.