Revise steps of KSET results declaration, Karnataka HC tells University of Mysuru, UGC

Justice R Devdas passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Gopala A of Bengaluru, who appeared for (KSET) in 2021, and directing the authorities to declare him as successful and issue a certificate of SET to him.

The court noticed that the first two steps prescribed in the “procedure and criteria for declaration of KSET results” do follow the requirement of identification of slots and for providing reservation.

However, the court pointed out that the third step gives a go-by to the requirement of law in the matter of reservation, as prescribed in the Act of 1990.

The third step should therefore be replaced by following the roster point prescribed by the state government.