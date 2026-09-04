Review reservation quotas using caste census data, demands Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Ranchi, Sep 4 (IANS): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday stressed that reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) must continue as long as the caste system and caste-based discrimination persist in India.
He asserted that reservation is a matter of social justice and representation, and remains essential until caste-based inequalities are eradicated.
Addressing a press conference at the State Guest House here, Athawale said the existing reservation framework should be reviewed on the basis of the actual population of various castes so that communities receive their rightful share in representation and opportunities.
He underlined the importance of a caste census, saying that accurate data on caste populations would help policymakers take informed decisions and ensure better social representation.
Commenting on the controversy surrounding the JPSC and JSSC examinations in Jharkhand, the Union Minister said the concerns raised by aspirants need to be considered seriously.
"If there have been any irregularities in the examination process, an impartial inquiry should be conducted," he added.
Athawale stressed that a balanced solution should be found to address the grievances of protesting candidates without causing injustice to those who have already cleared the examinations and secured appointments.
He said a long-term resolution to such disputes lies in a recruitment policy that ensures complete transparency in examinations and lays down clear rules for future appointments.
According to him, any new policy should safeguard the interests of existing aspirants while also creating greater employment opportunities for young people in government services.
Athawale also highlighted the need to accelerate industrial development in Jharkhand.
Noting that the state is rich in mineral resources and has significant mining activity, he said there is ample scope for expanding industrial growth.
He urged the state government to work with the Centre to establish new industries and generate more local employment opportunities.
Referring to various Central government initiatives, including the National Highways programme and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he said these schemes have contributed to infrastructure development in Jharkhand and benefited the state's residents.
On the issue of social harmony, Athawale said all religions must be respected.
Describing himself as a Buddhist and a follower of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he said India needs to move forward by carrying along people of all faiths, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.