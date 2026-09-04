Review NEP, not just exams, N K Singh tells Nilekani Panel

N K Singh, former chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, has urged the Nandan Nilekani-led panel on examination reforms to take a holistic view of India’s education system, rather than focusing solely on examinations and entrance tests. Speaking at the 10th CII School Education Summit, Singh said the panel should examine the wider education ecosystem, including the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and consider whether the National Education Policy (NEP) needs to evolve with changing challenges.

Singh said the NEP should not be treated as “cast in stone” and called for a review of what education policy would be relevant for India in the age of AI. He also cautioned against excessive dependence on AI among children, warning of the risk of “cognitive surrender”. According to him, AI should instead act as a “force multiplier” by reducing mechanical tasks while preserving students’ creativity, independent thinking and analytical abilities.

The Centre established the six-member Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force in July to comprehensively review the public examination system and recommend reforms, including changes to the National Testing Agency (NTA), following controversies surrounding competitive exams, including the NEET-UG paper leak. The panel has also launched a website seeking public feedback on examination reforms.

V K Shunglu, chairman of the Delhi Public School Society and former CAG, said schools have struggled to adapt teaching methods to increasingly analytical CBSE examination questions aligned with the NEP. He suggested AI could help create dynamic question banks but flagged language proficiency, particularly English, as a major challenge for students tackling analytical questions.