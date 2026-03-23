Revamp curricula, teaching to match rapid global change: Higher Education Secretary

Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, has stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of curricula, teaching approaches, and assessment systems in India’s higher education institutions to keep pace with a rapidly changing world. Highlighting the widening gap between current academic content and real-world developments, he noted that in many cases, students are still being taught material that closely mirrors what their professors studied decades ago.

Pointing to the accelerating pace of change, Joshi observed that transformations that once took 15 to 20 years are now unfolding within just 15 to 20 months. He emphasised that educational institutions must respond proactively to this shift. He also called on vice-chancellors and institutional leaders to take responsibility for ensuring that curricula remain dynamic, relevant, and aligned with contemporary demands.