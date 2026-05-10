Retro Express photobooth brings instant nostalgia to Chennai shoppers

Amid the bustle, friends, couples, and families gather around the stall, waiting for their moments to be captured and transformed into printed keepsakes. What sets it apart is its vintage newspaper-style output, with custom templates that mimic front pages and feature layouts. “I’ve seen this in Bangalore, but this is the first time I’m trying it here,” says Ghaiyatri, a visitor from Malaysia. “I will definitely post these on Instagram and recommend it to my friends.”

While the team keeps details of the camera and printing setup confidential, Jamsheed says the entire system has been customised specifically for the Retro Express to ensure quick, high-quality prints. “The entire setup was built and developed by us from scratch. A lot of experimentation, testing, and creative work went into creating the final experience,” he says. “People are curious when they first see it, and once they try it, they genuinely enjoy the experience. It’s been a great start for us in Chennai.” The booth sees steady footfall on weekdays and weekends.