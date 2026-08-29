Nepal Floods: Retired Gauhati University Professor, husband missing

Guwahati: Retired Gauhati University professor Dipali Sarkar and her husband Manash Ghosh have gone missing in flood-hit Nepal, triggering concern among family, colleagues and locals.



Sarkar, a former professor in the Department of Physics at Gauhati University, had travelled with her husband as part of a 32-member tour group from Kolkata. The group was en route to Kailash Mansarovar via Nepal when they went missing.



A resident of Basera Apartment in Lankeshwar, Guwahati, Sarkar's disappearance has caused anxiety among her colleagues, including fellow retired professor Kuntala Patra.