Retired employee feeds hundreds daily at Telangana's Karimnagar Hospital

KARIMNAGAR: Hunger does not retire, and neither does Kota Dayanand. For nine years, the former government employee has dedicated his post-retirement life to ensuring that no one goes hungry at the Government General Hospital in Karimnagar.

What began as a modest attempt to feed a few needy persons has grown into a structured daily service, providing meals to 300 to 500 people — largely patients and their attendants — every single day.

Operating under the banner of Varasiddi Vinayaka Seva Samithi, Dayanand, joined over time by other retired employees, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including tiffin, free of cost.