Cyber criminals dupe retired banker of Rs 1.35 cr; 12 persons booked

"She was sent a sent a link on her mobile phone, which she clicked and was then added to another group. She was given account details for investment purposes. On November 19, the victim deposited Rs 80000 in the given bank account. The next day her investment details showed the amount as Rs 88000. Impressed, she went on to invest Rs 1.35 crore, leading to her balance being shown as Rs 3.5 crore," the official said.