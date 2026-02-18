Rethinking design education: From Classrooms to Communities, and job seekers to job creators

A

Institutions must move beyond guest lectures and one-way industry talks that allow students to observe rather than experience.

Design operates within complex systems shaped by human behaviour, technology, culture and economics. When learning is separated from live challenges, it becomes simulation — useful for tools, but insufficient for navigating real-world ambiguity.

Embedding community and field projects into the curriculum is critical. Early engagement with businesses, policymakers and entrepreneurs helps students understand ecosystems, identify root problems and build implementable solutions.

For instance, in a recent five-week Transformational Design course, students worked with the Nandurbar District Collector in Maharashtra on indigenous food markets, Anganwadi distribution systems and entrepreneurship in marginalised communities. Such collaborations translate district challenges into viable opportunity pathways. Structured industry immersion further ensures sustained, curriculum-linked engagement rather than episodic exposure.