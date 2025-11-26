'Resume distribution of tabs for medical students under 7.5 per cent quota'

COIMBATORE: Students currently pursuing medicine under the 7.5% quota extended to government school students demanded the state government to resume the distribution of free tablets, the portable electronic device, so that their studies benefit.

They said a state scheme to provide tablets has been stalled for the last three years.

The government, meanwhile, plans to distribute free laptops to final-year students of government colleges as well as those studying final-year medicine at private colleges under this quota.