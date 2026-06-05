Results of skill development ministry's flagship programmes 'unsatisfactory': Parliamentary panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday observed that the results of the flagship programmes of the Ministry of Skill Development were not "satisfactory" and flagged "several deficiencies, discrepancies, and instances of malpractice" in the schemes.
Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Congress leader K C Venugopal said the panel discussed the central sector schemes for skill development.
"It was a shocking revelation before the committee because, over the last 10 years, the Ministry of Skill Development has been implementing its flagship programmes through Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III. However, as far as the committee is concerned, the results have not been satisfactory," he told reporters after the meeting.
The Congress leader claimed that the MPs found several "deficiencies, discrepancies, and instances of malpractice" in the programmes.
"We have asked for clear answers and concrete results regarding what has been achieved for the country through these programmes," he said.
Asked about the issue of defence offsets, Venugopal said the committee has adopted three reports, including reports from the sub-committee.
"These reports will be presented before Parliament. We have adopted them with strong observations, and they will be placed before Parliament. It will be tabled in the Monsoon Session," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.