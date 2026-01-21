Restore MGNREGA, drop VB-G RAM G: Tamil Nadu to centre

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the centre to withdraw the recently passed VB-G RAM G Act and restore the UPA-era rural employment scheme, MGNREGA, thereby easing the state’s financial burden, via the speech it prepared that was taken on record by the state Assembly as the customary governor’s address.

However, Governor R N Ravi refused to deliver the same and walked out instead.

The prepared speech outlined a range of initiatives undertaken by the state government in sectors including sports development, drinking water supply, water resource management, environmental conservation and urban transport, while also drawing attention to delays in approvals and release of funds by the union government for several key schemes.

It also highlighted that the state continues to implement multiple schemes to ensure access to safe drinking water. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which is jointly funded by the union and state governments, functional household tap connections have been provided to 1.12 crore rural households in Tamil Nadu, ensuring a supply of 55 litres per person per day.