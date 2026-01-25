Responsible AI is core business priority for Indian enterprises: Nasscom

Responsible AI (RAI) has rapidly shifted from being merely an ethical consideration to a core business priority for Indian enterprises, with companies increasingly recognising its role in building brand integrity and fostering long-term stakeholder trust, according to a report launched by Nasscom on Thursday.

The report highlighted that Indian businesses are showing strong momentum in their RAI journeys.

Around 30% of organisations have established mature RAI practices, while 45% are actively implementing formal frameworks, marking a positive trend compared to 2023.

A key finding shows a direct correlation between AI capabilities and responsible practices: companies with higher AI maturity tend to have stronger RAI frameworks, with nearly 60% of businesses confident in scaling AI responsibly having mature practices in place.