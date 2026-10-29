Pawan Khera slams prolonged Jamia shutdown, calls for dialogue

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on central authorities on Thursday, condemning the prolonged closure of Jamia Millia Islamia, stating that this is what the BJP’s fear of dissent looks like.



Khera, in a post on X, reacted to the campus shutdown extending through mid-January, asserting that when students demand their democratic rights, the response is not dialogue but repression.

“The undeclared emergency that India has been living under for months has now taken a more formal shape at Jamia Millia Islamia. The University has effectively been shut down until 13 January - 78 days from now,” Khera wrote.



Targeting the university’s disciplinary response to student demonstrations, the Congress leader questioned for what crime the restrictions were imposed.

He said, “For what crime? For students demanding their fundamental constitutional right under Article 19(1)(c) to form associations and unions, including an elected student union.”