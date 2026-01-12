UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for restraint in Iran protests

Geneva: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time) urged Iranian authorities to "exercise maximum restraint" amid unrest in the country, stressing that the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly "must be fully respected" and "protected".



The UN chief's remarks come amid protests in Iran that killed at least 420 protesters during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), CNN reported.



In a post on X, the UN Secretary-General emphasised the need to refrain from the "unnecessary or disproportionate use of force" while handling public demonstrations.