Resolve issues with Centre to set up Navodayas, SC tells TN

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to have a consultation with the union government regarding the setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in districts across the state.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said that India was a “federal society”, and the state government should not adopt an adversarial attitude on the issue.

Tamil Nadu is the only state that does not have any JNVs, the schools run by central government. The state has argued that the three-language formula, including learning of Hindi, followed in JNVs is contradictory to the two-language formula followed in Tamil Nadu.