Tamil Nadu Assembly passes anti-NEET resolution

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution against the NEET examination on Tuesday with the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, DMDK, left parties and other smaller parties supporting it. The BJP's lone MLA staged a walkout opposing the move.



Tamil Nadu Health Minister K Arunraj moved the resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), stating that the examination is against social justice, equality and the rights of states.



"NEET is against Social Justice, Equality, and State Rights," Arunraj said while speaking in the Assembly.