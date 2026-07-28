Ex-JPSC chief says he quit voluntarily to enable impartial probe into exam irregularities

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): In the face of a probe into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, its former chairperson L Khiangte on Monday said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.
Summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police on Tuesday for questioning into the alleged irregularities, he assured his full cooperation in the probe.
Khiangte resigned as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson last Wednesday, a day before CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.
"I voluntarily chose to resign from the post for an impartial probe into the matter. There might be allegations of evidence tampering had I continued in the post," he told reporters.
Khiangte was appointed to the post in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary.
The CID has so far arrested 10 people in the case, while the commission postponed the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam, scheduled from July 25 to July 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid protests by the opposition BJP.
Speaking to reporters here, Khiangte maintained that he worked towards bringing in reforms in the functioning of the commission after assuming charge as JPSC chairperson on March 6, 2025.
On BJP senior leader Babulal Marandi's allegation of bribery for jobs, he said the probe agency should investigate the charge and ensure action against whoever is responsible.
The leader of the opposition in Jharkhand on Sunday alleged that a candidate had to cough up a Rs 40 lakh bribe to get a job through JPSC.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.