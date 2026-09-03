Balochistan residents take to streets over girls’ school closure

Balochistan: Residents of Tarasani in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district have staged a protest over the continued closure of the locality’s only government primary school for girls, accusing the authorities of failing to provide teachers and ensure basic educational facilities, as reported by The Balochistan Post.



According to The Balochistan Post, the government girls’ primary school has allegedly remained practically non-functional for around a year because of the prolonged absence of teaching staff.



Although the school building is still standing and students reportedly continue to reach the premises every morning with their books and school bags, no teachers are available to conduct classes.