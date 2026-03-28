Residents allege caste-based enrolment at two anganwadi centres in Kakkaveri

Namakkal: Two anganwadi centres in Kakkaveri village panchayat in Rasipuram, Namakkal, located barely 10 feet apart, have come into focus after residents raised concerns about how children are being enrolled on community lines, even as officials say the centres are run based on population and administrative needs.

According to locals, one centre -- Pudhu Colony East Centre -- was established in 1979, while the other -- Pudhu Colony West Centre -- came up in 1982. Residents say that over the years, children from Scheduled Caste (SC) families have largely attended one centre (East), while those from Backward Classes (BC) have attended the other (West).

Both centres are functioning with about 15 children each, along with separate kitchens and staff. According to staff, one centre has mostly children from BC and MBC communities, while the other has mostly SC and MBC children. This has added to the concerns raised by locals.

Some residents said they have noticed this pattern for many years.

Boopathi Thulsidas, now a bank employee, said, "I studied here about 25 years ago, and even then the situation was similar. Though the two centres were just a few feet apart, we mostly stayed within our own block and were not allowed to go to the other one.

Even today, it appears to continue in a similar way. This area has a large Scheduled Caste population, and many of those who studied in these centres have gone on to complete higher education and are in good positions now, but the system here has remained unchanged for years."

Parents also shared concerns. G Suhashini, who moved to the area in recently said, she was asked about her community during her daughter's admission, and that enrolment was done based on it.

B Kayalvizhi, a resident, said children should grow together, while Praveena S, whose four-year-old son studies in the Pudhu Colony East Centre, said that the separation does exist, but added that the staff show no differences in their approach. "They take good care of all the children," she said.

Many residents TNIE spoke to also said that while they do not see any difference in how children are treated by staff, the concern is mainly about the separation of students into two centres.

At the same time, some residents said the division may not have originally been based on community. D Senthil Kumar, a resident from the Backward Community, said the centres were set up based on location. "Initially, the east centre was meant for Puthiya Colony street, where there is a concentrated Scheduled Caste population, while later the other centre was for nearby areas like Chettiyar Street and Madha Kovil Street, where caste Hindus live. Because of this, it may now appear like a community-based division. During recent construction works, all children were together in one centre. There is no difference in how children are treated," he said.

Both buildings have been reconstructed in recent years -- the East centre in 2022 and the West centre in 2025. A staff member who did not wish to be named said, children were together only during the construction period and were later shifted back.

Officials, however, denied any community-based division. Supervisor for anganwadi centres in Kakkaveri, V Thangamani, who was present during TNIE's visit, said the centres function based on administrative needs and student strength. "As per records, the centres were established based on population norms, and not on community lines," she said. Workers also said there are no restrictions on children interacting and that separate kitchens are maintained only for convenience.

A senior district-level official from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), speaking on condition of anonymity, said the centres have been functioning based on population norms. "As per guidelines, one anganwadi centre is sanctioned for a population of 400 to 800, and two centres for 800 to 1,600 people.

In this locality, the population warranted two centres, and since land was available at this location, both were established here. The centres function purely based on enrolment strength and not on community lines," the official said. Namakkal District Collector Durgamoorthy was not available for comment.