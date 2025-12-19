Residential JEE training programme to be conducted for 300 Tamil Nadu govt school students

CHENNAI: For the first time, the school education department is organising a state-level residential training programme for 300 government school students across Tamil Nadu to prepare them for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains). The training will be held from December 24 to January 18 in Cuddalore district.

The students have been selected from the newly created Vetri (Vibrant Education Targeting Reputed Institutions) Palligal, a school education department initiative aimed at expanding access to academic support for government school students preparing for competitive examinations.

Implemented in existing government higher secondary schools, a key feature of the Vetri Palligal scheme is the conduct of weekend support classes for students of classes XI and XII, where interested students receive coaching for examinations such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET and IPMAT.