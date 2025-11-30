Researchers at MIT-WPU develop hybrid nanofluid cooling system to prevent EV battery overheating

The research team includes Dr. Vaibhav Deshmukh, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Professor Emeritus & Director Research, Department of Materials Science and Engineering; and Dr. Vaidehi Deshmukh, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. They designed a hybrid passive cooling architecture that combines high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nanofluid, offering a pump-free, energy-efficient alternative to conventional EV battery cooling systems.

What makes this patented innovation particularly unique is its fully passive hybrid cooling mechanism that operates entirely through natural convection and phase-change processes—without the use of pumps, fans, or any additional electrical power.