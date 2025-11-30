Researchers at MIT-WPU develop hybrid nanofluid cooling system to prevent EV battery overheating

The compact, energy-efficient design offers a scalable solution for two-wheeler EVs, lowering maintenance costs and enhancing long-term battery performance.
Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, have developed a patented passive hybrid cooling system—granted under the Indian patent “System for Thermal Management of Battery of Vehicle” (Patent No. 202121029238)—that significantly enhances thermal management in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Designed to improve both performance and safety, the system addresses challenges posed by India’s high-temperature conditions and rising EV fire incidents.
The research team includes Dr. Vaibhav Deshmukh, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Professor Emeritus & Director Research, Department of Materials Science and Engineering; and Dr. Vaidehi Deshmukh, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. They designed a hybrid passive cooling architecture that combines high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nanofluid, offering a pump-free, energy-efficient alternative to conventional EV battery cooling systems.
What makes this patented innovation particularly unique is its fully passive hybrid cooling mechanism that operates entirely through natural convection and phase-change processes—without the use of pumps, fans, or any additional electrical power.
The integration of a custom-engineered nanofluid, enhanced with thermally conductive nanoparticles and low-boiling-point liquids, enables rapid heat extraction from battery hotspots.
When paired with high-efficiency heat pipes, the system maintains stable thermal conditions even in extreme environmental temperatures, providing a high-reliability, energy-independent, and inherently safer alternative to current air- or liquid-based EV cooling technologies, making it especially suited to India’s climatic conditions.
Unlike traditional cooling systems, this patented technology removes heat rapidly using natural convection and phase-change processes rather than forced circulation. By maintaining stable battery temperature, the system significantly improves battery lifespan, charging efficiency, and user safety.
The relevance of the innovation is underscored by rapidly accelerating EV adoption and rising expectations around reliability. Industry forecasts indicate that the global electric vehicle battery thermal management systems (BTMS) market, estimated at approximately USD 5.41 billion in 2024, is projected to reach around USD 29.09 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong growth trajectory driven by demand for longer range, faster charging, and improved safety standards.
In India, the EV-battery cooling systems market is projected to grow from about USD 138 million in 2025 to nearly USD 470 million by 2034, while the broader Battery Management System (BMS) market is expected to rise from approximately USD 199 million in 2024 to USD 8.39 billion by 2035.
At the same time, increasing concerns around EV safety have brought thermal incidents to the forefront.
India’s EV penetration has reached around 7.8% in FY 2024-25, and media as well as industry assessments frequently cite battery thermal runaway and insufficient cooling as major pain-points contributing to fire-related risks—particularly in two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which dominate the adoption curve.
Although consolidated national statistics on EV fire counts remain limited, expert analyses emphasize the urgent need for more reliable thermal management systems to avoid overheating and enhance consumer confidence.